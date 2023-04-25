|
25.04.2023 15:10:13
3 Green Flags for Upstart's Future
Lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had one of Wall Street's most volatile rides since going public in late 2020. Shares soared more than 1,200% before crashing down in 2022. Today, the stock is trading about 96% off its high, an admittedly tough hole for any stock to climb out of.What went wrong? Investors (and arguably, Upstart) underestimated the impact of interest rates on its business. Demand for Upstart's loans dried up as interest rates rose, something I previously covered, stunting growth and filling its balance sheet with loans.Admittedly, it's unlikely that Upstart will revisit its highs anytime soon. However, not all hope is lost. There are at least three green flags for Upstart's future that a long-term investor can build a solid investment thesis around, and here is why the stock could make an eventual comeback happen.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!