3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Variety's 2020 'Legal Impact Report'

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel H. Black, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, have been recognized among the top entertainment lawyers in Variety's 2020 "Legal Impact Report." The annual report spotlights the world's leading attorneys in the entertainment industry.

According to Variety's website, those recognized "made massive deals and litigated thorny disputes for entertainment industry clients, studios and networks." This is the seventh time Black and Rosengart have been featured in Variety's "Legal Impact Report" and the fifth time for Rosenbloum.

Black, vice chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chairman of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has experience in the television, motion picture, and digital media arenas, having practiced law both in major studio and law firm settings. He has served as lead counsel on transactions with the major motion picture studios and television networks, in addition to major internet content producing, licensing, and advertising entities. Black's clients include production and distribution, internet, video game, and augmented reality companies as well as advertising agencies, showrunners, and producers, along with on-air television and sports personalities.

Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the leading attorneys globally in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology. He represents dozens of leading technology companies and digital service providers that negotiate licensing deals with entertainment content owners. Rosenbloum has developed a wide-ranging legal practice, counseling more than 200 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and prominent startups on their global digital media strategies. He is widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business.

Rosengart, a member of the firm's Media and Entertainment Litigation Practice, is based in the firm's Los Angeles office. Rosengart is known for winning a $14 million judgment in 2019 for his hedge fund client in a New York-based breach of contract trial against Gold Circle Films. His entertainment practice includes the representation of a number of Academy-Award-nominated and winning writers, directors, and actors, as well as noted film production and talent management companies, in high-profile, complex entertainment litigation matters and trials ranging from breach of contract to defamation to significant film and television disputes.

