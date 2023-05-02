3 Growth Stocks Cathie Wood Just Bought That Could Be Absolute Game-Changers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there's one word you could use to describe the kinds of stocks that Cathie Wood buys, it would be "innovative." In fact, three of her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) include the word "innovation" in their names. Some of the ARK Invest portfolio positions that Wood has been adding to lately take innovation to an especially high level. Here are three stocks Wood just bought more of that are absolute game-changers. Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF has loaded up in recent weeks on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM). The gene-editing stock currently ranks as the ETF's 18th-largest holding. It's also the ninth-largest position in Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Continue reading