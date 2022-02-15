3 Growth Stocks Down 20% to 77% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It hasn't been a great year so far for growth stocks. After massive valuation spikes and general macroeconomic upheaval, investors have been shifting their money into value stocks. That's leaving many excellent stocks on the table, withering in value even as they manage effective businesses and offer high potential for reward.The tide will turn at some point, and that spells opportunity for forward-thinking investors. If you focus on the long term, you'll find great investing options that offer a low entry point, making the potential for gains even greater. We asked three Motley Fool contributors for their top choices, and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made the cut. They're all down over the past year, and smart investors will take the chance to buy on the dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading