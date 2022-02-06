|
3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations.On the other hand, some massive valuation pullbacks have also created opportunities to invest in top technology stocks at big discounts. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
