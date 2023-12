3 Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

2023 has evolved from a good year in the stock market to an amazing year.Since Nov. 1, the S&P 500 is up 12.5% compared to a 9.2% gain from the end of 2022 to Oct. 31.Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) have all participated in the end-of-year rally. But they are all down over 45% from their three-year highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel