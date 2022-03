3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Headed for Trouble

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks are cheap these days. But that doesn't mean that all of them are good buys. Investors need to be careful in sorting out the good deals from the investments that could be headed further down.Three growth stocks that have declined by more than 17% over the past year (while the S&P 500 has risen by 7%) and that may continue to fall are Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Here's why now may be a good time to consider selling these stocks, or avoiding them if you don't currently own them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading