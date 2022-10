3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. If a company grows its sales by 20% for 10 straight years, it is highly likely the stock will perform well for your portfolio. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years. Here are three growth stocks that can be big winners for your portfolio this decade.Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is an e-commerce company operating in the South Korean market. It has modeled itself after Amazon, building out its own delivery and fulfillment network across South Korea. With these assets, Coupang is able to offer many benefits to its premium subscribers that its e-commerce competitors cannot match. This includes same-day and overnight shipping, grocery delivery, video streaming, free returns, and product discounts. Continue reading