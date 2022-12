3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three downtrodden companies that look like excellent buying opportunities for investors willing to hold them for the next decade and beyond. What makes these companies appealing is their position in industries due for explosive growth in the coming years.Here's what you should know about each of these growth stocks.Continue reading