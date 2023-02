3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech sell-off in 2022 highlighted the importance of focusing on a company's long-term stock performance. In the 12 months leading up to the new year, the Nasdaq -10 Technology Sector index plummeted 40% as an economically challenged market led to reduced consumer demand. However, multiple stocks in the tech industry have posted solid growth over the long term. As seen in the chart below, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) each enjoyed strong growth over the last five years despite a sell-off in 2022.With solid positions in their respective industries, these companies' shares will likely continue soaring well into the future. Continue reading