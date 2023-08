3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

The best growth stocks to invest in right now are ones with high chances of becoming huge winners in the next decade and beyond, driven by their competitive advantages in large industries and growth moves targeted to ride powerful megatrends. If things continue to work in their favor as they have so far, such stocks could hugely outperform the markets and magnify your returns in the coming years. Having studied several growth stocks, I believe the following three right now are true winners in the making.Visa (NYSE: V) is the kind of growth stock that has it all to win: a solid business model, clout, big margins, and massive growth opportunities in an evolving market.As one of the world's largest payments processing companies, Visa simply facilitates transactions between third parties and earns fees on them. Those transactions run into billions of dollars and its payments volume into trillions of dollars each year, and Visa is making a lot of money on them, year after year. This chart is proof.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel