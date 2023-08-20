|
20.08.2023 13:00:00
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
The best growth stocks to invest in right now are ones with high chances of becoming huge winners in the next decade and beyond, driven by their competitive advantages in large industries and growth moves targeted to ride powerful megatrends. If things continue to work in their favor as they have so far, such stocks could hugely outperform the markets and magnify your returns in the coming years. Having studied several growth stocks, I believe the following three right now are true winners in the making.Visa (NYSE: V) is the kind of growth stock that has it all to win: a solid business model, clout, big margins, and massive growth opportunities in an evolving market.As one of the world's largest payments processing companies, Visa simply facilitates transactions between third parties and earns fees on them. Those transactions run into billions of dollars and its payments volume into trillions of dollars each year, and Visa is making a lot of money on them, year after year. This chart is proof.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Winners Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Winners Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,20
|0,00%
|Winners Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|-7,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.