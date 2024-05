3 Growth Stocks That Could Continue Outperforming the Nasdaq-100

The Nasdaq -100 is the 100 largest nonfinancial companies by market cap in the Nasdaq Composite. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the low-cost Invesco QQQ with $248 billion in net assets have helped make the Nasdaq -100 a mainstream way to invest in a diversified portfolio of growth-focused companies.The Nasdaq -100 has consistently outperformed the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, largely thanks to the dominance of megacap growth companies and the technology sector. Companies that have outperformed the Nasdaq-100 are in an elite category.Here's why three Motley Fool contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), and AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) could continue outperforming the Nasdaq-100 in the coming years and why all three stocks are worth buying now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel