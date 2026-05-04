The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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04.05.2026 12:56:00
3 Growth Stocks the Market Is Throwing Away and Why You Should Pick Them Up
After a heroic run-up in April, the overall market is back into positive territory for the year. But that's certainly not the case for a handful of growth stocks.As veteran investors can attest, the market doesn't always get it right. Sometimes it dumps the wrong names, only to end up watching them recover en route to even higher highs.Here's a closer look at three great growth stocks that investors have dragged lower, but are worth scooping at their current prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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