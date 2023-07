3 Growth Stocks the Top Tech Analyst of the Past Decade Is Super-Bullish About Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've probably never heard of Mark Lipacis. He hasn't been in the news headlines. He isn't a multibillionaire. But Lipacis, who works with big investment bank Jefferies, ranks as the top tech analyst of the last decade, according to TipRanks. Lipacis' biggest winner in recent years was Nvidia. He still thinks shares of the giant chipmaker have a little room to run. But Lipacis is super-bullish about three other growth stocks right now . Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) develops light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology. Its LIDAR systems are used to improve the safety of vehicles and to enable autonomous vehicles. Continue reading