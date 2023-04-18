|
18.04.2023 12:23:00
3 Growth Stocks the World's Top Investors Are Loading Up on Right Now
If you want to become a better tennis player you should probably spend some time watching the pros compete. The same concept applies to investing, but you can't monitor the actions of billionaire hedge fund managers on your television.Institutional investors don't attract many TV cameras, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pays close attention to their actions. Every quarter, investors with over $100 million in assets have to disclose their trading activity, and the SEC makes those filings available to all of us.According to the latest disclosures, some highly successful funds made big purchases of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) during the last three months of 2022. Here's why they've been buying these stocks hand over fist lately.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!