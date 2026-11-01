3 Growth Stocks to Buy in November, Even if the Nasdaq-100 Enters a Correction

I checked my portfolio twice last week, which is twice as much as I usually do in a given month. That's what a wobbly market does to you; it doesn't matter how long you've been investing, a string of red days makes you want to look even when looking doesn't actually help. If you've caught yourself doing the same thing lately, you're not alone, and you're not wrong to be paying closer attention. The Nasdaq-100 has been sliding since its early October peak, and it's worth knowing exactly how far it would need to fall to officially enter a correction, and why that number matters less than you would think for the right kind of stock.

The Nasdaq-100 hit a record high of about 31,360 in early October, and a correction is conventionally defined as a drop of at least 10% from a recent high, which in this case works out to roughly 28,225. As of Oct. 30, the index sat in the neighborhood of 28,600, meaning it's more than halfway to correction territory. Here's the part that trips up a lot of people: hitting that number on a single gloomy afternoon and bouncing back the next morning isn't really what's called a correction. The term is generally reserved for a decline that sticks around, where the index trades below that threshold for a meaningful stretch rather than just tagging it and reversing. A one-day air pocket is noise. A sustained slide is a different animal, and it's the one that actually changes how cautious investors should be.

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