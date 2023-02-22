3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now -- 10x Small-Cap Stocks to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology megatrends, such as electric vehicles, will provide massive growth in total addressable market over the next decade. Today, I share my favorite three small-cap growth stocks to buy that benefit from these trends, specifically from automotive transformation, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles. Could Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI), Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS), or SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) be the next 10x stocks in your portfolio?*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.Continue reading