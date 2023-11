3 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

You've probably heard all the old expressions about acting too quickly. "Haste makes waste" and "Look before you leap" are two that readily come to mind. However, there's also danger in waiting too long to make a decision -- especially when it comes to investing.Three Motley Fool contributors have identified growth stocks they think can be bought right now without any hesitation. Here's why they picked AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).David Jagielski (AbbVie): One underrated stock that investors appear to be discounting too heavily right now is AbbVie. The drugmaker has a strong pipeline, a diverse mix of products, and excellent free cash flow, and yet it trades at less than 13 times its estimated future earnings. That's a bargain when you consider that investors pay a multiple of more than 19 for the average stock in the S&P 500. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel