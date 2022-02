3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In September, a write-up on Morgan Stanley's website was headlined, "Next Market Rotation Could See Value Stocks on Top." Now, some analysts are calling what's currently happening in the stock market "The Great Rotation" -- referring to the way investors have increasingly sold out of growth stocks to buy value stocks. And somewhere, investing legend Warren Buffett is cringing.Because in his 1992 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett wrote:Most analysts feel they must choose between two approaches customarily thought to be in opposition: "value" and "growth." [...] We view that as fuzzy thinking [...] In our opinion, the two approaches are joined at the hip: Growth is always a component in the calculation of value, constituting a variable whose importance can range from negligible to enormous and whose impact can be negative as well as positive.Continue reading