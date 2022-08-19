3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People reading this article right now are likely in a state of mind that's advantageous for investors. Based on the headline, you're looking for stocks to buy for the long term, even though the market is a crazy roller coaster right now. The S&P 500 was down more than 20% in the first half of the year -- it's worst first-half performance in over 50 years. But then it followed up that dreadful performance with a 9.1% gain in July -- one of its best months ever.There's a lot going on with the global economy right now, leading to the aforementioned volatility. And because of this, other people want to sit on the sidelines and wait for calmer conditions. But time is one of the greatest assets an investor has. Therefore, whenever possible, we want to put time on our side by buying stocks regardless of market conditions.For this reason, I congratulate you, dear reader, for willingly putting fear aside and investing for the future. And I'll try to make this worth your time. In this article I'll share my top stock for the long haul, another promising but risky bet, followed up by one of the safest growth stocks you'll ever find.Continue reading