3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

The best way to get rich in the stock market is to plan to do so over the long run. Yes, many stocks may surge in value in short order, delivering massive profits, but finding those rare companies is easier said than done. For more reliable results, find very promising companies trading at reasonable or very attractive levels, and buy, aiming to hang on for years, if not decades.Here are three candidates to consider for your portfolio.Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) may not be a familiar name to you, but it has grown by an annual average of about 18% over the past nine years, and recently sported a market value topping $26 billion. Better still, its stock has been pounded along with so many others in this market, and it recently sat nearly 47% below its 52-week high -- making it rather attractively priced. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was recently 13.5, well below its five-year average of 23.7.