3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Stock market investing can be an excellent way to build wealth over time. Putting hard-earned cash to work can help investors grow their nest egg for retirement, put kids through college, and/or reach other financial goals.Investing in growth stocks can be an excellent way to build wealth in the stock market. These are stocks of companies that are expected to achieve faster-than-average growth. That growth can help them generate big returns in the process. This strategy isn't without risk, of course. Growth stocks can be quite volatile because of investors' lofty expectations.If you're OK with these risks, three solid growth stocks with massive long-term potential you might want to consider are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Kinsale Capital (NYSE: KNSL). Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel