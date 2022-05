3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a popular misconception in the investing world that you need a bucketload of money to enter the stock market. In fact, long-term investors can start with just $1,000 and the right growth stocks. Growth stocks need time to show their full potential. But with a little bit of patience, even a small investment can turn into a fortune.Three such growth stocks I believe have tremendous potential are biotech Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), visual-based social media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and cannabis producer Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). If you have $1,000 left after paying all your bills and is not needed for at least several years, these three stocks would be good ones to buy now and hold for the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading