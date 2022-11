3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks were battered badly on the market this year due to multiple headwinds, including rising interest rates, surging inflation, and macroeconomic headwinds. That resulted in a steep sell-off in major indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite which slipped over 20% and 33%, respectively, so far in 2022.However, if you're a savvy investor with $1,000 to spare right now , it may be a good idea to buy some fast-growing companies that are trading at relatively attractive valuations. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are three high-growth companies that have witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022, but their latest results indicate they are built for solid long-term growth.Let's look at the reasons why investing $1,000 in these three stocks could be a good idea.