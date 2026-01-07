NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
07.01.2026 21:05:00
3 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
If you would like to shake up your portfolio in 2026, I have some ideas to consider. I like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) as growth stocks right now. You probably know the first and the third names on this list, but these three very different companies could be market beaters in the year ahead.It doesn't take a lot to get going. As little as $1,000 in any of these names can pay off for long-term investors if I'm right. Let's dive into my bullish argument for all three of these potentially promising stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|0,00%