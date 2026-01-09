NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.01.2026 00:17:00

3 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Do you need some new names for the growth portion of your portfolio, but you're worried about the market's go-to growth picks' steep valuations? If this sounds like you right now, don't worry -- you're not crazy, and you're not alone. These are tricky times to be sure.The good news is, you don't need to remain on the sidelines. You simply need to rethink your pool of prospects by considering some of the market's promising but lesser-known growth companies. Here are three growth stocks you might want to consider adding to your portfolio right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten