NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.01.2026 00:17:00
3 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Do you need some new names for the growth portion of your portfolio, but you're worried about the market's go-to growth picks' steep valuations? If this sounds like you right now, don't worry -- you're not crazy, and you're not alone. These are tricky times to be sure.The good news is, you don't need to remain on the sidelines. You simply need to rethink your pool of prospects by considering some of the market's promising but lesser-known growth companies. Here are three growth stocks you might want to consider adding to your portfolio right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!