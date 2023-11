3 Growth Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

Having $10,000 is nothing to sneeze at. However, for those who invest wisely, it can become so much more. How much more? Well, consider this: A $10,000 investment in Apple, made one month after the introduction of the iPhone in January 2007, would have grown to nearly $667,000 today. Needless to say, that's quite a bit more than $10,000. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at a few growth stocks that may have the power to turn $10,000 into something much more valuable.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel