Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.06.2022 17:07:04
3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years
Worries over the economy have sent shares of quality companies down to attractive valuations that could set the stage for great returns. The S&P 500 index, which tracks the performance of some of the largest companies, is down about 20% year to date, but many growth stocks have crashed harder in this bear market.Market crashes are a normal occurrence and can set the stage for tremendous returns over the long term, as those who bought stocks during the COVID-19 crash two years ago well know. Three growth stocks, RH (NYSE: RH), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Dollar General (NYSE: DG), still offer above-average growth prospects and could outperform the market over the next decade. Let's find out a bit more about them.RH (previously called Restoration Hardware) is known as a high-end furniture brand, but under the leadership of CEO Gary Friedman, the company is transforming into a lifestyle brand. This is a key distinction that market participants don't understand yet, which gives long-term investors the chance to buy shares at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 based on this year's consensus earnings estimate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX zur Schlussglocke im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX musste zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.