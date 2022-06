3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Worries over the economy have sent shares of quality companies down to attractive valuations that could set the stage for great returns. The S&P 500 index, which tracks the performance of some of the largest companies, is down about 20% year to date, but many growth stocks have crashed harder in this bear market.Market crashes are a normal occurrence and can set the stage for tremendous returns over the long term, as those who bought stocks during the COVID-19 crash two years ago well know. Three growth stocks, RH (NYSE: RH), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Dollar General (NYSE: DG), still offer above-average growth prospects and could outperform the market over the next decade. Let's find out a bit more about them.RH (previously called Restoration Hardware) is known as a high-end furniture brand, but under the leadership of CEO Gary Friedman, the company is transforming into a lifestyle brand. This is a key distinction that market participants don't understand yet, which gives long-term investors the chance to buy shares at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 based on this year's consensus earnings estimate.Continue reading