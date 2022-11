3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up Through the Market Downturn and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a tough 11 months for growth stocks. High inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to fight it by boosting interest rates are to blame -- valuations have tumbled across the board. This market downturn may feel terrible right now, but it's important to remember that tough times don't last. As investors, the crucial thing to do now is not to lament over your unrealized bear market losses, but instead, to position yourself to benefit from the recovery that is likely to follow.Downturns don't affect all companies the same way, and those that are dominant in their respective industries and can retain customer loyalty even as they raise prices can prove resistant to their effects. Investors who want to capitalize on the current conditions should keep their eyes peeled for well-run, strong businesses that have been unjustifiably pushed into bargain-stock territory.Here are three stocks you can add to your portfolio that will not only let you sleep soundly now, but are positioned to deliver upside for years to come.Continue reading