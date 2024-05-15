|
3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping On, but I'm Not
Wakey, wakey, Wall Street. The market seems to be sleeping on Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR). This is your wake-up call.Chewy and Sleep Number have been disappointing lately, but their weak stock charts are dismissing where the two companies could be in a year or two. Royal Caribbean's stock chart looks great, but the market is still pricing the class act of the cruising industry at a mere 13 times this year's projected earnings. Let's take a closer look at three stocks the market is snoozing on right now.It may seem odd to kick off this list with Royal Caribbean. The stock has nearly tripled since the beginning of last year, now trading just 2% from the all-time high it hit last week. I still argue that the market is snoozing on the cruise line operator because it should be trading higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
