18.08.2024 00:04:00
3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping On, but I'm Not
Even the best growth stocks see their shares pull back. But just because their share price is down, that does not necessarily mean that the stocks are down and out for good. In fact, Amazon famously lost 90% of its value over a two-year period back in the early 2000s, only to become the nearly $2 trillion company it is today. Let's look at three consumer good growth stocks that are down but certainly not out.Off nearly 30% from its recent high, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) remains one of the best growth stories in the consumer goods space. Through the use of influencers and by making close copies of popular prestige cosmetic products, the company has been able to gain shelf space and take a huge share in the mass-market cosmetic category. In fact, it has become the No. 1 cosmetic brand among teens, according to consumer surveys. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
