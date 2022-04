3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During the first few months of 2022, the stock market bashed high-growth tech stocks over the head with both hands. The sell-offs were so severe that just a couple of weeks ago the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF was down more than 20%.Growth stocks like Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have recovered from some heavy losses. According to the average analyst who follows these stocks on Wall Street, they could climb a lot further. The average price target on these stocks at the moment predicts an upside of 44% or better just up ahead. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading