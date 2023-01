3 Growth Stocks With 139% to 365% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, growth stocks led the broader market higher. But in 2022, they were the driving force of the bear market decline. The growth-focused Nasdaq Composite was hit especially hard, with the index losing a third of its value last year.However, 2022 is ancient history in the eyes of Wall Street analysts. Since the major U.S. stock indexes tend to increase in value over time, most analysts have optimistic outlooks for the publicly traded companies they cover.But there's a big difference between expecting a stock to rise over the next 12 months and believing it'll skyrocket. For the following three growth stocks, select Wall Street analysts are forecasting gains in 2023 that could range from 139% on the low end to as much as 365%.Continue reading