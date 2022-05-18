3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many cryptocurrencies crashed over the past few months as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds drove investors toward safer assets. This ugly wipeout probably won't end until most of the weaker "altcoins" have been purged from the market.Therefore, I believe investors should buy out-of-favor growth stocks -- which have a lot more potential to bounce back over the long term -- instead of beaten-down cryptocurrencies in this challenging market. These three tech stocks deserve to be on your shopping list: Snap (NYSE: SNAP), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading