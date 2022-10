3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Those who had hoped cryptocurrencies might provide a hedge against the twists and turns of the stock market have mostly been met with disappointment lately. These investments might still be a good fit for some investors' portfolios. But if you are looking to build a basket of holdings that can stand the test of time -- and generate profitable returns in the process -- you don't have to invest in crypto. Let's take a look instead at three growth-oriented stocks you may want to consider adding to your portfolio in the near future. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) leads the way in the vast, multi-billion-dollar surgical robotics industry, commanding an approximate market share of 80%. The success of its da Vinci Surgical System, which has been used in millions of minimally invasive procedures around the globe since it was first cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000, has enabled the company to build a strong track record of financial growth and a highly profitable business. Continue reading