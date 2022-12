3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that many investors have explored cryptocurrency with the hopes of achieving outsized portfolio gains. And while certain crypto investments could prove a fitting addition to some well-rounded portfolios, you don't need to delve into this space to compound meaningful returns over time. While it's true that growth stocks don't make investors jump for joy like they used to, companies in this investment category that can win over the long term are still to be found. We're going to take a look at three of them today. Let's jump right in. Continue reading