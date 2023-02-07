07.02.2023 14:53:44

3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. But last year, the crypto market crashed as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments.As that crypto winter drags on, it might be a good idea to pivot back toward traditional growth stocks. So today, I'll examine three high-growth stocks that could still outperform the world's top cryptocurrencies: cloud darling Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), electric vehicle maker Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), and Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verzeichnet.

