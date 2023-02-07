3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. But last year, the crypto market crashed as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments.As that crypto winter drags on, it might be a good idea to pivot back toward traditional growth stocks. So today, I'll examine three high-growth stocks that could still outperform the world's top cryptocurrencies: cloud darling Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), electric vehicle maker Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), and Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading