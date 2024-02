3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency can prove a viable investment opportunity for some and -- if you have a significant tolerance for risk -- may be a profitable addition to your personal portfolio. But you don't have to invest in digital assets to set yourself up for potentially life-changing returns. Great companies abound in any market, even one that has been plagued by volatility, a reality that investors who have stayed with the market have experienced often in the last few years.If you're on the hunt for great stocks to add your portfolio in the coming weeks, don't overlook these three names the next time you hit the "buy" button.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) continued to surprise some investors with its strong financial performance and resilience in what one could assess to be a difficult operating environment. Even as consumer wallets are constrained compared to several years ago, many people are continuing to spend money on experiences despite the rising cost of travel as well as geopolitical and economic unrest. While there are many companies that can benefit from these trends, Airbnb's platform offers a unique range of offerings that cater to all types of travelers and budgets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel