3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Under $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While recent upswings in the markets have shown that the bulls aren't completely absent, there's still plenty of fear simmering under the surface. This has left risk-wary investors scrambling for conservative stocks.But the market is a diverse place, and others recognize that the current environment is, in fact, an opportune time to pick up growth stocks -- tickers such as Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT), MP Materials (NYSE: MP), and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB).With a semiconductor shortage continuing to impact a wide swath of industries, interest in semiconductor-oriented companies like Camtek remains high. Unlike companies that manufacture microchips, Camtek specializes in equipment and systems for ensuring that assembled semiconductors perform well metrology (focusing on measurement) and inspection equipment. With semiconductor prices already expected to rise, Camtek provides a critical service that helps manufacturers keep production costs low. Continue reading