3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Despite the mid-summer stock rally, this year has served up a number of hard truths for investors, particularly that stock market corrections are an ever-present risk. But it's important to not be shaken out of your positions, because stocks remain the best place to create generational wealth.While people can always find a reason to sell off their portfolios and wait till the dust settles, it's important not to be on the sidelines when the reversal happens. Over the past two decades, the stock market averaged returns of 9.5% a year, but if you had sold off your stocks during any one of the big crashes -- the Tech Wreck of the early 2000s, the financial markets collapse of 2008, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 -- and you missed the 10 best days in the market, your returns would be nearly cut in half to just 5.3% a year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading