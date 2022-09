3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After racing out to huge gains during 2020 and 2021, growth stocks hit a wall in 2022. But for individuals near the start of their investing careers, the sell-off represents an opportunity to build a portfolio of top growth stocks at significant discounts to where they were a year ago. You don't need a fortune to get started -- there are plenty of great growth stocks you can buy right now for $100 or less to start building your financial future.Image source: Getty Images.If you're looking for a stock with both scorching revenue growth and earnings growth, Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is a good place to start. The online fashion retailer is no flash in the pan -- it has consistently increased revenue and earnings over a multi-year basis. Revenue has grown from $399 million in 2017 to $891 million in 2021, which adds up to an impressive 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Now, analysts expect the company to top $1 billion for the first time in 2022. Earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortization (EBITDA) has grown by about 47% over the same time frame.Continue reading