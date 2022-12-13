|
13.12.2022 14:13:00
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
With the broader market on track to end the year at a loss, there's no shortage of cheap stocks to buy. Cheap can be relative. It's more typically associated with valuation, but a low stock price is still a low stock price. If you have $100 to spend, you can find amazing growth stocks with enormous potential.Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three top choices, and at today's prices, you can buy a share of each with $100.Dutch Bros is a fast-growing coffee shop chain that touts its friendly customer service and fun atmosphere. Oh, and it sells great coffee. Its revenue growth has been impressive, clocking in at 53% year over year in Q3 2022. But that hides an underlying, and potentially worrisome, fact: Nearly all of that growth comes from new stores.Continue reading
