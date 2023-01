3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. Contrary to the once-popular belief, there are plenty of top growth investment prospects trading at less than $100 per share. Here's a rundown of three such possibilities to consider adding to your portfolio right now .Changes in apparel shopping preferences are disrupting the overall industry, but the luxury apparel and accessories category is holding up surprisingly well. One only has to look at the numbers that luxury name Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) has continued to put up to see that.You might be more familiar with the company than you realize. Tapestry is the parent to Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Although the rebound from the pandemic's impact is certainly helping, this organization's constant-currency sales growth of 5% during its most recently reported quarter is still an impressive show of defiance in the broader apparel retailing trend. That success follows 15% top-line growth for its fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022).Continue reading