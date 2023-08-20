|
20.08.2023 13:00:00
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
Are you looking for lots of growth potential with just a little bit of money? Contrary to a common assumption, not every great stock sports a three-figure -- or even four-figure -- price tag. Plenty of growth stocks cost less than $100 per share. Here's a closer look at three of them if your current budget is relatively modest.Recent headlines regarding China's economy have seemed somewhat discouraging. Its unemployment rate among young people, for instance, reached a record-breaking 21.3% as of the end of the second quarter, while July's retail sales growth of 2.5% not only fell short of the expected 4.5% but also slowed from June's pace of 3.1%. The country's targeted economic growth of 5% for the full year is looking increasingly out of reach. Shares of most of China's most prolific companies have been struggling in the wake of this and related news.As the old cliché goes, though, don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. A handful of Chinese companies have been doing just fine despite the wobbly economic backdrop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!