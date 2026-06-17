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17.06.2026 15:32:00
3 Growth Stocks You Should Buy Instead of SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, just had the largest IPO in history and turned Elon Musk into the world's first trillionaire. However, that doesn't mean investors should rush to buy the stock. As of Tuesday morning, the company -- which remains unprofitable -- had a price-to-sales ratio of around 130. That's a fairly high premium to pay.Luckily, you can choose from among many other growth stocks that have more reasonable valuations and enticing growth prospects. For example, these three megacap tech companies all make more sense to add to your portfolio than SpaceX's stock at current levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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