|
20.08.2022 12:45:00
3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A bear market is when a financial asset or stock index declines by 20% (or more) from its all-time high. The technology-focused Nasdaq-100 index has spent much of 2022 firmly in that territory, but thanks to a strong bounce over the past month, it has narrowed its decline to just 18.6%.It has been buoyed by better-than-expected financial results from the technology sector during the quarter ended June 30, combined with further hints that the 40-year high in inflation is easing. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three tech stocks that, despite strong gains recently, remain well below their all-time highs and still present an opportunity. Here's why investors should buy Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) on the dip. Trevor Jennewine (Amazon): High inflation has wreaked havoc on Amazon, slowing sales growth and squeezing margins. Even worse, consumers have spent less time shopping online as physical retail has rebounded, resulting in tough year-over-year comparisons. To that end, Amazon saw revenue rise just 7% to $121 billion in the second quarter, and it posted a net loss of $2 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
