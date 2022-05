3 Healthcare Companies With Revenue Spiking 100% or More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Do you like stocks with triple-digit revenue growth? Here are three companies you might want to dig into.First up is Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM), a healthcare company that doubled its sales last year. The next one is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH); analysts are estimating its revenue will triple in 2022. Then there's Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), whose sales jumped 270% in its most recent quarter. Here's why three Fool.com contributors are bullish on these names.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading