19.07.2022 12:00:00
3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
A stock that may help set you up for life is one that will bring in revenue and profit over the long term. Share price performance should follow. So, this is one you'll want to hold onto for the long term too. Some of these players may also offer dividends. This ensures recurring income from your investment -- and will help build your wealth over time.Which stocks fit the bill? Let's take a look at three healthcare companies that are terrific buys right now. One is a player with four successful businesses. Another is the global leader in robotic surgery. And the third has what it takes to transform the prevention and treatment of disease over time.A recall of Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) baby formula earlier in the year weighed on first-quarter earnings. That and the general market environment hurt the shares. They've slipped about 24% so far this year. Now, they're trading at around 25 times trailing-12-month earnings -- the lowest level since 2016. Considering Abbott's earnings track record over time, future prospects, and dividend payments, this is a buying opportunity.Continue reading
