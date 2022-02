3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Improved life expectancy and higher rates of chronic health conditions are expected to drive global healthcare spending higher, from $8.45 trillion in 2018 to over $10 trillion by 2022. With this spending run rate likely to continue beyond 2022, investing in well-established and diverse healthcare companies that have inherent competitive advantages could be the road to generating wealth -- provided investors are looking at long enough investing time frames. Here's why I believe health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), pharma stock Merck (NYSE: MRK), and medical devices company Stryker (NYSE: SYK) look perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare.Continue reading