01.03.2024 14:45:00
3 Healthcare Stocks That Have Outperformed Nvidia Since 2022
Tech giant Nvidia has been one of the hottest stocks over the past couple of years, with its shares more than doubling since 2022. But technology isn't the only place where investors can find excellent investments. In fact, three healthcare stocks that have outperformed Nvidia since 2022 are TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA). Here's a look at how well these stocks have performed, why they have fared so well, and whether they're still good buys today.TransMedics is a fairly small medical device company with a market capitalization of $2.5 billion. The company has developed an organ care platform for which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval; it can transport multiple organs. It's the only multi-organ platform that regulators have approved. It can improve patient outcomes and be a game changer for the business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
